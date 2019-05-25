Fire brigade tackle fire at Cork City restaurant

Cork City Fire Brigade tackled a fire at a restaurant in Washington Street this morning.
They have two appliances and a hydraulic platform at the scene.
One man was taken to hospital to be treated for shock but is not seriously injured.
Gardaí say the incident has been brought under control and the street is due to reopen shortly.
People should expect some delays.
Three units of @CorkCityFire dealing with restuarnt fire on Washington St. Above the shop apartments were evacuated and thankfully no injuries reported. #Cork pic.twitter.com/YEACc5Y4wN— John Roycroft (@torban69) May 25, 2019