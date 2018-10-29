Home»Breaking News»ireland

Fire brigade and gardaí rush to scene of house fire in Cork city

Monday, October 29, 2018 - 10:35 AM
By Stephen Rogers
Irish Examiner Reporter

Emergency services were called to a house fire on the northside of Cork city in the last hour.

The fire was reported to Cork City Fire Brigade at the house on Assumption Road, Blackpool at around 9.45am.

Members of the emergency services at the scene.

Both fire crews and members of the gardaí rushed to the scene.

Eyewitnesses described smoke billowing from the small terrace of houses as neighbours gathered outside.

It is understood the house is derelict.

It is unclear, at this stage, how the fire started but an investigation will be carried out.


KEYWORDS

CorkFire

Related Articles

'Everyone thinks it's a lovely day out. It's not when you lose'

'A true representation of Cork football': Ian Maguire pays tribute to St Finbarr’s 'warriors'

After eight haunting losses, St Finbarr’s show they're made of the right stuff

Man due in court in connection with Macroom murder

More in this Section

Husband of late Emma Hannigan vows to keep promise to educate women about breast cancer

Belfast police investigate ‘KKK costumes’ as hate incident

Mary Mitchell O'Connor on education mission to United Arab Emirates

Age limit for Australian visa to increase by five years


Breaking Stories

Anxious about party season? Why it’s ok to do things your way

On World Psoriasis Day – 5 celebrities who suffer from the skin condition

5 last-minute garden jobs to do before winter arrives

The 4 types of wrinkles and what you can do about them – according to an expert

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 27, 2018

    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 40
    • 45
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »