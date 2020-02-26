News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'FingLUAS': Plans to extend Luas to Finglas revealed

'FingLUAS': Plans to extend Luas to Finglas revealed
The new track will be around four kilometres long, with four news stops, two main bridges and a new park and ride facility. File Picture.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 07:19 AM

Details on extending the Luas out to Finglas have been revealed.

The plan includes four stops and a park and ride facility.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland says the proposed Luas Finglas project will involve extending the northern part of the green line from its current terminus in Broombridge to Charlestown.

The new track will be around four kilometres long, with four news stops, two main bridges and a new park and ride facility. The Broombridge depot would also be extended.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has published a tender for a survey of the landscape to be carried out.

Former Fine Gael TD Noel Rock has long campaigned for the extension, dubbing it "FingLUAS".

He says it would connect communities in Charlestown and Meakstown to the City Centre in as little as 15 minutes.

A public consultation is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Irish Rail will begin building the country's newest train station today.

Pelletstown Station will be located in the Cabra area of Dublin and will cost about €10m.

The station is set to opens in 18 months and trains will reach the city centre in just 12 minutes.

Barry Kenny from Irish Rail says it will be the 145th station on the network:

"This is the newest train station on the Iarnród Eireann network commencing today.

"Pelletstown station is between between Ashtown and Broombridge on the Dublin to Maynooth line.

"It is obviously a very growing and busy commuter area, the existing community of Ashington and the new community of Royal Canal Park.

"And with construction beginning today this station and trains for that community will be arriving in the summer of 2021."

READ MORE

Man who drove at off-duty garda banned from driving

More on this topic

Delays expected as Luas trams taken out of service due to road crashesDelays expected as Luas trams taken out of service due to road crashes

Gardaí investigating incident at Bluebell Luas stopGardaí investigating incident at Bluebell Luas stop

Luas services suspended after crash between tram and car in TallaghtLuas services suspended after crash between tram and car in Tallaght

Pre-tax losses at Transdev increase by 74% after pay hikesPre-tax losses at Transdev increase by 74% after pay hikes


LuasDublinTransportTOPIC: Luas

More in this Section

Coronavirus and Brexit negotiations add pressure to form government – TánaisteCoronavirus and Brexit negotiations add pressure to form government – Tánaiste

Trócaire study: Disasters resulting from climate change kill 14 times more women than menTrócaire study: Disasters resulting from climate change kill 14 times more women than men

Man held in Keane Mulready-Woods murder probe releasedMan held in Keane Mulready-Woods murder probe released

Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country


Lifestyle

A S the Joker would say, ‘Why so Series X?’ But the next generation of the Xbox isn’t a joke for Microsoft, who have ground to make up on Sony in the console wars. The Redmond team disappointed this generation, making early mistakes that gave Sony all the momentum.GameTech: Get ready for the new Xbox

Cork actor Eanna Hardwicke may have grown up with a Young Offenders star, but he is set to make a name for himself with a string of big roles, writes Esther McCarthyEanna Hardwicke: Cork actor about to burst onto the big screen

Should we be putting haemorrhoid cream around our eyes? Short answer... Absolutely not.The Skin Nerd: Are celebrity skincare tips all a load of Bullocks?

Peter Dowdall reports on how Blarney Castle's famous yew has bewitched onlookers for six centuriesBewitched: Help Ireland's most popular tree get the vote in Europe

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »