'FingLUAS': Plans to extend Luas to Finglas revealed

Details on extending the Luas out to Finglas have been revealed.

The plan includes four stops and a park and ride facility.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland says the proposed Luas Finglas project will involve extending the northern part of the green line from its current terminus in Broombridge to Charlestown.

The new track will be around four kilometres long, with four news stops, two main bridges and a new park and ride facility. The Broombridge depot would also be extended.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has published a tender for a survey of the landscape to be carried out.

Former Fine Gael TD Noel Rock has long campaigned for the extension, dubbing it "FingLUAS".

He says it would connect communities in Charlestown and Meakstown to the City Centre in as little as 15 minutes.

🚊 Very much welcome today’s release of proposed draft plans of the FingLUAS. We know the intention is to have 4 stops, a park and ride facility, and ending in Charlestown. I’ve campaigned for it since 2016 and won’t be stopping now. Full steam ahead, so to speak. 🚊 pic.twitter.com/XynSoPfOgE — Noel Rock (@NoelRock) February 25, 2020

A public consultation is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Irish Rail will begin building the country's newest train station today.

Pelletstown Station will be located in the Cabra area of Dublin and will cost about €10m.

The station is set to opens in 18 months and trains will reach the city centre in just 12 minutes.

Barry Kenny from Irish Rail says it will be the 145th station on the network:

"This is the newest train station on the Iarnród Eireann network commencing today.

"Pelletstown station is between between Ashtown and Broombridge on the Dublin to Maynooth line.

"It is obviously a very growing and busy commuter area, the existing community of Ashington and the new community of Royal Canal Park.

"And with construction beginning today this station and trains for that community will be arriving in the summer of 2021."