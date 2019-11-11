News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Fines up for unsafe overtaking of cyclists

Fines up for unsafe overtaking of cyclists
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Monday, November 11, 2019 - 05:35 AM

ByJuno McEnroe and Joe Leogue

A new law and fine to combat the dangerous overtaking of cyclists will come into effect tonight.

Transport Minister Shane Ross will today make it a distinct offence for a motorist to dangerously overtake a cyclist, increasing fines to €120.

He is using secondary legislation for the law which will be operated by gardaí from midnight.

The move comes after 40 cyclists were killed on Irish roads since 2016 and also after a doubling of the number of people peddling into Dublin for work in recent years. Many other cyclists have experienced near misses by vehicles and protesters have ramped up events in recent months.

Road safety chiefs say drivers should give cyclists 1.5 metres of space when passing in zones with speed limits over 50kph and one metre where the limit is 50kph or lower.

Mr Ross will today launch the new law in his constituency and outline how it will operate. He will be joined by gardaí, the Road Safety Authority, as well as cycling advocates.

There had been a campaign to make minimum passing distances a legal requirement but the Attorney General advised against this on the grounds of enforceability.

The new law will see the fine for dangerous overtaking increased from €80 to €120 but penalty points will not increase as this would require fresh primary legislation.

It comes as the National Transport Agency’s (NTA) plan to establish a dedicated cycling infrastructure office that will focus on Dublin has been branded a ‘disgrace’ and ‘an absolute joke’ by Cork City councillors.

The criticism comes after the NTA informed Fingal County Council that it “is in the very early stages of setting up a dedicated office to concentrate on the delivery of cycle infrastructure”.

However, the update, in response to a query from Fingal Green councillor Roderic O’Gorman, added that the NTA “has further informed the council that the proposed office is likely to focus on schemes in the Dublin City Council area”.

A recent survey conducted by Cork Cycling Campaign found that fewer than 5% of Cork cyclists surveyed believe the city council is doing a good job in ensuring existing cycle infrastructure is fit for purpose, and nearly 75% said safety concerns formed the biggest obstacle they faced to cycling on a regular basis.

Figures recently released by the CSO revealed that 271,581 journeys were made on the public bike share scheme in Cork in 2018, not including the number made by people on their own bikes.

The number of subscribers to the scheme rose from 11,388 in January 2018 to 13,466 by the end of the year. Cork City Council said the one millionth journey on thescheme since its launch in 2014 occurred in August of this year.

The Green Party in Cork said the Dublin-centric nature of the NTA proposal “is a symptom of a wider problem in State funding and infrastructure development”.

“Everyday we get calls, emails, and tweets from constituents asking us about how we can make Cork a better place to cycle in, and a lot of the time the only answer we can really give them is something to the effect of ‘it’s not up to us, it’s under the purview of the NTA’,” said Green Party councillor Lorna Bogue.

“It’s getting increasingly difficult to believe that this Government really cares about cycling, or anywhere outside of Dublin. For the ‘National’ Transport Agency to openly say it’s only going to work on cycling in Dublin is a disgrace,” she said.

“We’re in the middle of a climate crisis, and a key part of combating this crisis is getting people to opt for public transport or cycling over their own car. How can we expect people to make this change if they can’t be sure of getting to work on time, or if they feel like they’re taking their life in their hands by just cycling down the road?”

READ MORE

Parents ‘want to keep heads down’ over drugs trade

More on this topic

I knew I would get there one day, says 82-year-old after cycling millionth mileI knew I would get there one day, says 82-year-old after cycling millionth mile

Govt not spending the State's 'embarrassment of riches' on keeping people alive, claim cyclists Govt not spending the State's 'embarrassment of riches' on keeping people alive, claim cyclists

Less than 5% of cyclists believe Cork infrastructure is fit for purposeLess than 5% of cyclists believe Cork infrastructure is fit for purpose

Drivers urged to 'respect' cyclists as new law comes into effect next monthDrivers urged to 'respect' cyclists as new law comes into effect next month


CyclingCyclistsLawTOPIC: Cycling

More in this Section

Jet diverts to Shannon after suffering hydraulic failure over AtlanticJet diverts to Shannon after suffering hydraulic failure over Atlantic

Taoiseach lays wreath in Enniskillen on Remembrance SundayTaoiseach lays wreath in Enniskillen on Remembrance Sunday

Study finds 35% of under 35 have mental health issuesStudy finds 35% of under 35 have mental health issues

Gardaí investigating assault outside nightclub in west DublinGardaí investigating assault outside nightclub in west Dublin


Lifestyle

Up to the age of seven, I went to Muckross College, which is a girl's only school after that age. As my Dad used to say, past the age of seven, boys understood sins, so you had to move to an all-boy's school.School Daze: Patrick Cosgrove

All you need to know on theatre, TV, music and art this week.Five things to do for the week ahead

I’ve been working in the hospitality industry for 23 years.You've Been Served: Barry O'Flynn, Carrigaline Court

Tommy Leddy’s Sound Shop in Drogheda has been supplying musicians in the wee county of Louth and beyond for five decades.We sell music: Leddy's Sound Shop

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »