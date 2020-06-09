News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»GOVERNMENT FORMATION

Fine Gael's Martin Heydon 'hopeful' of programme for government to be agreed by weekend

Fine Gael's chairman Martin Heydon said a deal is still likely.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 07:35 PM

The Chairman of Fine Gael's parliamentary party says he is hopeful a programme for government can be agreed by the weekend.

Negotiators from Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens are looking to make progress on a number of issues, including climate change targets and agriculture.

Thursday had been seen as a deadline, however, it is feared that will now be missed.

Deputy Martin Heydon insists a deal can still be struck in the coming days.

He says: "I'm hopeful we will have a document hopefully by the weekend that the three parties can sign up to and agree.

"That then would be put to membership of the three parties and that will be a detailed process over ten days to two weeks.

"Each of us would go and engage with our own membership to discuss what is in that document.

"That is the process which I am hoping we will get to a positive resolution at the end of the week."

