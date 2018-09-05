Fine Gael’s ‘anti-rural image’ worries ministers as Fianna Fai bemoan 'ruse' to close Post Offices

Fine Gael ministers have told the Taoiseach they are worried about being portrayed as an “anti-rural” party because of proposed post office closures.

The concern was raised at Cabinet yesterday, as opposition TDs called for public funds to help keep open some of the 160 post offices targeted for closure.

At least three ministers warned about the knock-on impacts of the closures in rural communities. But opposition TDs are warning of devastation in villages and towns if post offices are closed under a cost-saving plan.

Communications Minister Denis Naughten proposed ways to improve footfall by increasing access to passport and licencing services in post offices.

However, Fianna Fáil wants public funds to keep post offices open. Public service funding amounting to €8m should be used to keep some of the 160 post offices open which are targeted for closure, say Fianna Fáil and Independent TDs.

Fianna Fáil communications spokesman Timmy Dooley launched a bill yesterday which proposes a public service obligation fund to support post offices.

Proposals to close post offices are a “planned attack” on rural communities, according to Fianna Fáil, and are also set to become a key budget negotiating item in the weeks ahead.

The Irish Examiner also understands that coalition ministers have their own concerns about the closures and any impacts on villages and rural areas.

He said the retirement deals made with postmasters were a “ruse” to close post offices. Such closures would create an “intolerable burden” on rural communities and cause a domino effect in villages where other businesses would see less customers.

An annual subvention could keep services operating, he argued, as has been done with public transport. This would cost €8m and fund some of the 159 post offices targeted by An Post and the Government, he added.

The issue would also form part of the budget negotiations, said Fianna Fáil TDs. Eugene Murphy said older people and those with disabilities should not have to travel many miles for a post office and that he believed Fine Gael ministers shared his concerns.

Meanwhile, Independent rural TDs also want the same solution to stop closures.

The Rural Independent Group said its own Dáil motion, passed last year, had committed to giving post offices five years to turn their fortunes around before any closures were considered.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath and Clare’s Michael Harty both said they supported the idea of a public service obligation fund for post offices.

The closures were discussed at Cabinet yesterday, the first meeting of ministers and the Taoiseach after the summer break.

Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring, Defence Minister Paul Kehoe, and Agriculture Minister Michael Creed were among those to voice concern about the backlash against the Government.

One of the ministers said there “wasn’t a tsunami” of opposition among local communities but the image coming out was that Fine Gael was “anti-rural”.

At the Cabinet meeting, Communications Minister Denis Naughten also outlined plans to review offline services for communities and how these could be improved. These include how to help people apply for licences and other services without the internet.

A working group will report back before the end of the year. Such services could be accessed through post offices, a Government spokeswoman said after the Cabinet meeting.