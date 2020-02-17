Fine Gael: We are preparing to go into Opposition

A majority of Fine Gael TDs and Senators are “strongly opposed” to entering into a coalition with Fianna Fáil, a six-hour meeting of the party heard.

Following the meeting's conclusion on Monday night, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar declared he and his party are “preparing to go into Opposition.”

Despite calls from senior ministers including Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to not shut the door to a deal in the “national interest,” the strong mood from those assembled was it would be better to go into opposition.

Elected party members, including seven new TDs, met for six hours in Leinster House and everyone present had an opportunity to give their view.

“An Taoiseach and Fine Gael President, Leo Varadkar, told the Parliamentary Party that he relishes the challenge to lead a strong and effective Opposition for the benefit of the country,” the statement said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mr Varadkar said the Parliamentary Party agreed that the onus is on Sinn Féin to form a Government of the left with the support of independents. “Sinn Féin has an obligation to the people who voted for it to show whether or not it can honour the extraordinary promises they made,” he said.

“If Sinn Féin fails in that challenge then the onus passes to Fianna Fáil to form a government with them, and or with the Greens, Labour and Social Democrat parties and independents,” he added.

Mr Varadkar said he was not given a mandate to discuss a programme for government with any other party but the Parliamentary Party mandated the Taoiseach as Party Leader to engage with other parties to share our analysis and perspectives on the outcome of the General Election.

“There will be no negotiations on a Programme for Government without a further mandate from the Parliamentary Party. It will meet again next week,” the party said.

Mr Varadkar said that despite his preference to go in to opposition, he will submit his name for nomination as Taoiseach when the Dáil reconvenes on Thursday.

“I don't expect to be elected Taoiseach,” he said.

Heading into the meeting, a group of new TDs made clear it is up to Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin to form a government.

Alan Dillon, Emer Higgins, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and Neale Richmond were speaking at Leinster House.

Ms Carroll MacNeill said a significant chunk of the population voted for Fine Gael's message, which promised responsible management of the public finances and to provide a strong voice on Brexit.

She said that voters wanted this articulated in the Dáil and whether that is in opposition or in government, this is what Fine Gael would do.

Neale Richmond, a former Senator who was a Brexit spokesperson, said it was disappointing the electorate did not see Brexit as an issue in the election, and Fine Gael had put in hours and weeks of work and the issue has not gone away.