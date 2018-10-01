Fine Gael TD Peter Fitzpatrick quits party

Fine Gael TD Peter Fitzpatrick has resigned from the parliamentary party.

Mr Fitzpatrick said he would represent his constituents for the remainder of the current Dail as an independent TD and also run as an independent in the next general election.

The Louth TD made the announcement in a statement on Twitter on Monday evening.

He wrote: “The decision to resign from Fine Gael was a difficult decision to make.

“I have given 100% commitment during my time as a member of the party and have always been a team player. I backed the party when some very difficult decision had to be taken, even when I did not agree with the party I always supported them.

“Unfortunately over the past 15 months I have not been given the same support from Fine Gael as I had given them. My views were not always listened to and I felt isolated with the party itself.”

The Dundalk-based representative has been vocal about his anti-abortion stance.

He is expected to vote against the Government’s proposed legislation allowing for termination of pregnancies up to 12 weeks.

Mr Fitzpatrick confirmed a number of weeks ago that he would not be running as a Fine Gael candidate in the next election.

- Press Association