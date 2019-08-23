News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fine Gael TD John Deasy will not contest next general election

By Marita Moloney
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 11:50 AM

Fine Gael TD John Deasy has confirmed that he will not contest the next general election.

The government's special envoy to the US Congress since 2017 made the announcement today.

The TD for Waterford was elected to the Dail in 2002 and his father Austin served as Minister for Agriculture from 1982 to 1987.

Mr Deasy, who is married to television presenter Maura Derrane, said he will continue working on progressing a bill which would aim to provide E3 Visas to Irish citizens seeking to work in the US.

In a statement this morning, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar thanked Mr Deasy for his 30 years of service to the party.

“I thank John for 30 years of service to Fine Gael, Waterford and Ireland. John’s retirement from the Dáil will end more than half a century of service by the Deasy family; one the proudest and most honourable in our political history," Mr Varadkar said.

“John has done stunningly effective work as my envoy to Capitol Hill informing Congress about the impact Brexit could have on Ireland and campaigning for immigration reform for Irish citizens. That work will continue for the duration of this government and hopefully beyond.

John can be proud of the service he has provided to his home town of Dungarvan, which is also my mother’s home town.

A vote of no confidence in Mr Deasy was unanimously passed at a constituency meeting in Dungarvan recently.

Mr Varadkar said Fine Gael would now be seeking a candidate to join Senator Paudie Coffey on the ticket in the next general election.

