Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy to resign Cork North-Central seat and take up Euro role

Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy is set to resign his Cork North-Central seat to allow him take up a new full-time job in Europe, it can be revealed.

Mr Murphy, a former European Affairs Minister, has been employed with the European People’s Party (EPP) in Brussels since 2017 in addition to his duties as a TD.

The Irish Examiner has confirmed that Mr Murphy’s departure will take place before Christmas but will not impact on this week’s by election in Cork North Central, caused by the departure of Billy Kelleher in May.

With a General Election expected in the first half of next year, by resigning before Christmas, the need to hold the by-election to fill his seat within six months would not arise.

Party sources confirmed to the Irish Examiner that Mr Murphy’s departure is due shortly.

Queries to Mr Murphy and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s spokesman have so far gone unanswered while a Fine Gael party spokesman made no comment when contacted.

Mr Murphy, who had the lowest attendance in the Dáil last year, has declared a €26,000 profit in the consultancy firm he set up to handle payments from his role with the EPP.

In May 2018, Mr Murphy told constituents that he would not be standing in the next general election.

Mr Murphy who was removed as minister of State for Europe when Leo Varadkar succeeded Enda Kenny as Taoiseach in June 2017, said he was to focus instead on working with the EPP.

Mr Murphy, who was first elected to Dáil Éireann in 2011, informed Fine Gael party members in Cork North Central in a letter that he would not be contesting the selection convention for the four seat Cork North Central constituency next month.

“I would like to thank you, all members of Fine Gael, for your continued support over the last 20 years that I have been involved in local and national politics,” said Mr Murphy in the letter, adding that it was “a privilege” to represent Ireland in Europe as a minister of State.

Mr Murphy said that he was grateful to the members of Fine Gael for supporting him especially over the last few years while working in Europe.

“This was a most interesting and challenging time, particularly with Brexit. I am very grateful for your immense support throughout this period.”

It is understood Mr Murphy's new role is with the European Commission and will be a consular role in Eastern Europe. He will take up the role in the New Year, sources have confirmed.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been informed of the decision and should Fine Gael fail to win any of the four by-elections this Friday, then Mr Murphy's departure will mean the Fine Gael led Government can no longer pass legislation on its own, even if Fianna Fail abstains.