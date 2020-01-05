News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fine Gael TD accuses Fianna Fáil of hypocrisy in their housing policy

Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 05, 2020 - 06:03 PM

Fianna Fáil led Fingal County Council is coming in for criticism about vacant properties in Swords in Dublin.

Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell says two properties on the same street are empty- one for more than a year.

Both the Labour Party and Fianna Fáil criticise the Government's housing policy, but Deputy Farrell says the situation in Swords just proves there is a double standard.

He says to see the houses empty when there are thousands on the housing list is very frustrating.

"Up to 2018, 4,000 units were delivered to persons on the housing list," he said.

"That housing list is around the 8,000, mark. There are people on it for three, four, five years, others unfortunately are on it for an awful lot longer."

