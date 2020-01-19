News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fine Gael Senator's office vandalised in same week 250 of his posters are stolen

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 19, 2020 - 10:15 PM

A Fine Gael Senator's constituency office has been damaged by vandals in Cork city.

Senator Colm Burke, who is running for a Dáil seat in the Cork North Central constituency, has said that bricks were thrown through his constituency window this evening and claims it follows the theft of hundreds of his election posters in the area this week.

After the alarm was raised at around 8pm this evening, Senator Burke told The Echo that it was a “tough week" and he had reported both incidents to Gardaí.

He said: “We have had 250 posters stolen. We suspected it was happening and the other day we had someone give us a call after they saw people actively taking down the posters.

“The removal of the posters is theft, those posters belong to me.

“The temperature is rising at the moment."

He added that his posters were then being put up in areas where they should not be.

Another North Central candidate, Ken O'Flynn, condemned the attack.

He said: "I utterly condemn this attack on the offices of Senator Colm Burke this evening in Blackpool and my thoughts are with him and his staff at this time. No politician should be subjected to this type of terror as they go about the role that they were elected to do."

