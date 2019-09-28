News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Fine Gael Senator calls for ban on flavoured vapes

Fine Gael Senator calls for ban on flavoured vapes
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 09:52 AM

There is a call for Ireland to ban flavoured vapes - to stop children taking up the habit.

Fine Gael Senator Dr James Reilly says there appears to be significant health risks from vaping and young people should be protected.

He's very concerned over the names of flavours like bubblegum and candy, which could be attractive to kids:

"There are more people under the age of 18, children, vaping than ever before and who never smoked.

"Clearly, the marketing is directed at them," the former Health Minister added citing the flavors used.

What I'd like to see is all these flavoured vapes banned.

"We are banning menthol flavoured cigarettes from next year and I think is time to do the same with vaping," he added

More on this topic

Self-service cigarette machines set to be stubbed outSelf-service cigarette machines set to be stubbed out

Gateway drug: Wake-up call over e-cigarettesGateway drug: Wake-up call over e-cigarettes

Proposed legislation banning the sale of e-cigarettes to children welcomed by Vape Business IrelandProposed legislation banning the sale of e-cigarettes to children welcomed by Vape Business Ireland

British Government plans to end smoking by 2030 – reportBritish Government plans to end smoking by 2030 – report


TOPIC: Smoking

More in this Section

Child abuse victims’ group to run election candidateChild abuse victims’ group to run election candidate

Man, 24, dies in Co Cork crashMan, 24, dies in Co Cork crash

Two remain in custody after €4m worth of drugs seized in Dublin Two remain in custody after €4m worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Money awarded by State to victims of violent crime increases by 62%Money awarded by State to victims of violent crime increases by 62%


Lifestyle

Synge’s play was first staged in an Ireland under British rule. Oonagh Murphy’s intriguing new production reminds us of that fact, by moving the action into Ulster.Theatre review: The Playboy of the Western World, Gaiety Theatre, Dublin

Khalid Donnel Robinson is a thoroughly modern sensation. A plug on Instagram from Kylie Jenner catapulted him into the pop stratosphere when he was straight out of high school in El Paso, Texas.Live music review: Khalid, 3Arena, Dublin

This 300-year-old Qing dynasty vase made of glass is set to shatter records at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong.Qing vase to fetch €22.5m

Last year, his sum total of misplaced jumpers amounted to four.Lindsay Woods: 'It took just two weeks for one of my children to lose their school jumper'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »