Fine Gael are riding high in the polls.

The latest Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes October Poll shows Leo Varadkar's party is up three points to 29%.

Fianna Fail have seen a slight drop of one point to 28%.

Sinn Féin are down four points to 16%, while the Green Party are up one point to 6%.

Labour have risen two points putting them at 5%,

The poll was carried out from October 3 to 15 in a series of in-home interviews with a sample of 931 Irish voters.