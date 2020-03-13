Fine Gael remain keen to bring Greens into new coalition

Fine Gael is still keen to bring the Greens into a new coalition - despite its TDs differing on whether government negotiations should be halted or not due to the coronavirus.

Senior Fine Gael sources believe that the Greens will add substantially to and help shape the next government, working in a triumvirate coalition with both their party and Fianna Fáil.

The Greens caused confusion after initially calling for majority government talks to be halted and for a national unity government to be formed in order to immediately fight the virus.

But Green leader Eamon Ryan later left the door open on staying in the government formation talks process, saying a parliamentary party meeting could discuss re-entering those negotiations.

Members of Mr Ryan's party were unhappy with matching Fine Gael and Fianna Fail statements coming out last week where the two big parties, while confirming they would negotiate, said they would “continue with discussions with the Green Party”. Some party members said they felt they were being “pushed”.

One TD also confirmed that there was concern, given the focus on coronavirus, that “there wouldn't even” be climate change policies in the next government.

“They could do it real quick and just get the numbers together,” warned the TD.

But a senior Fine Gael source said clarity on the coalition talks was always handled directly with Mr Ryan. Furthermore, the Greens would wield significant influence at a Cabinet level and shape policies across departments, insisted the source.

“We would really like them to be in government,” said the Fine Gael source, adding that even the lack of costing of some Green proposals could be overcome.

The Green Party will meet on Monday morning to discuss the latest political developments.

A spokesman said its position has not changed and while it is supporting the current government amid the virus crisis, it will take part in an emergency national unity government in the long-run if needed.

However, Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats are all opposed to such an emergency government that would involve several parties.

The Green spokesman confirmed that any move to “go back into” government formation talks with either Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil will need to be discussed at a meeting of the parliamentary party.

Meanwhile, attention is also turning to the new regional nine-member Independent group. Members believe it should be the “fourth leg on the stool” in a coalition involving the other three parties.

“This government won't have an easy ride with the coronavirus and the economic fall out and will need a strong majority,” said an Independent TD.