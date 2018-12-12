NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Fine Gael politicians warned: 'stay out of UK political party leadership issues'

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 12:09 PM
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith and Elaine Loughlin

Fine Gael politicians have been ordered to "stay out of UK political party leadership issues" before British prime minister Theresa May's no confidence motion result this evening.

Government ministers, TDs, senators and MEPs were warned in a text this morning to avoid any doorstep media events, tweets or social media commentary due to concerns any comments could influence events in Westminster.

"UK leadership - No tweets or social media commentary, no doorsteps, no interviews, no comment - stay out of UK political party leadership issues," one of two morning messages to Fine Gael politicians from the party's press office and the Department of Foreign Affairs read.

READ MORE: Sister of Cork man paralysed after falling from ladder urges others to take care

A second message continued by advising politicians that if there are asked by journalists about events in Westminster they should "shut it down with: 'This is a matter for the UK and we are making no comment on it'."

While a senior Government source initially denied the existence of any messages to Government politicians this morning, a second senior source later clarified the existence of the messages by saying:

"The message this AM was about staying away from the UK matters" and claiming it is otherwise "business as usual".

The existence of the messages - which were not sent to Independent Alliance members - has underlined the deep political sensitivity with the Brexit stand-off and Ms May's unclear political future.

A vote on Ms May's future sought by her own Conservative Party will take place between 6pm and 8pm today, with the results expected to be known by 9pm


Related Articles

Tories rally round Theresa May at Prime Minister’s Questions

Update: No-deal Brexit plans needed now, says Donald Tusk

Rolls-Royce to shift UK design approval to Germany amid Brexit fears

A Blue Christmas for Theresa May: Chrissy Teigen and more react to confidence vote

More in this Section

'I will contest that vote with everything I've got' - May cancels Dublin trip to fight for job

'Disquiet within the parliamentary party' - Fianna Fáil TD not happy with confidence and supply

Half of children helped by Barnardos live in emergency accommodation, charity says

HPV vaccine campaigner given honarary degree from UCD


Lifestyle

7 of the most head-scratching crimes of fashion committed in 2018

Child’s love for Mary Poppins: UK children's Laureate breaks down the iconic nanny's reboot

Stepping out of the shade: Choose colour for this years festive partywear

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »