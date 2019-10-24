News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Fine Gael MEPs criticised for voting against rescue operations in Mediterranean
Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness voted against the rescue operation
By Press Association
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 06:09 PM

Fine Gael MEPs have been criticised after they voted against a resolution to step up search and rescue for refugees in the Mediterranean.

The European Parliament rejected the vote asking member states to step up efforts to save asylum seekers making the perilous crossing today.

All of Fine Gael’s MEPs – Mairead McGuinness, Maria Walsh, Frances Fitzgerald and Sean Kelly – voted against the resolution, which lost by two.

Fellow MEPs – Green Party members Ciarán Cuffe and Grace O Sullivan, Sinn Féin’s Martin Anderson and Matt Carthy, and Independents Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan and Mick Wallace – all voted for the resolution.

No votes were recorded for Independent Clare Daly, DUP MEP Dianne Dodds, the Alliance Party’s Naomi Long or Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher.

The resolution calls on the “EU Member States to enhance proactive search and rescue operations by providing sufficient vessels and equipment specifically dedicated to search and rescue operations and personnel, along the routes where they can make an effective contribution to the preservation of lives”, and “to step up their efforts in support of search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean”.

Ms O’Sullivan said on social media it was a “sad, sad day”, adding; “I do not think Fine Gael was motivated by racism, heartlessness or anything like it.

“Their group argued that rescue efforts act as a ‘pull factor’.”

When challenged on her vote by one-time Green Party European candidate Saoirse McHugh on Twitter, Maria Walsh replied: “I am the first to shout the loudest for the protection of our citizens, but this report wasn’t good enough.

“It was a short term bandaid, and I believe would have cost lives.”

Ms Walsh added she felt the draft included an “unbalanced role” with NGOs and member states, saying “We simply need to now go back & work harder – together.”

In a statement released this evening, Ms Walsh said the EU can do better than the text which was put to the Parliament today.

"We want to save lives and fight human traffickers and to do that, we need a coherent, comprehensive and long-term EU response to Search and Rescue in the Mediterranean," she said.

"In the short-term, the EU and Member States must allocate more resources to Search and Rescue and increase missions to save more lives.

"We also need to urgently step up the fight against the organised criminals and human traffickers who profit on the vulnerable."

Speaking on behalf of her fellow Fine Gael MEPs, Ms Walsh said that the Resolution that was rejected today "does the opposite" and claimed it would endanger more lives.

"We can do so much better than the text which was voted down by the Parliament today, which plays into hands of people smugglers and lacks workable solutions."

There have been 1,078 recorded drownings in the Mediterranean in 2019, according to the Missing Migrants Project, which tracks the deaths of migrants, including refugees and asylum seekers, who have gone missing along mixed migration routes worldwide.

The vote was held just one day after 39 Chinese nationals were found dead in a lorry in Essex, believed to have been smuggled into the UK.

All the Fine Gael MEPs have been approached for comment.

