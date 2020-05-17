News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Fine Gael MEP urges public to accept vouchers from airlines

Fine Gael MEP urges public to accept vouchers from airlines
The Ireland South MEP says opting for a voucher instead of a refund would help the struggling airlines.
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 17, 2020 - 03:58 PM

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune is urging people to accept vouchers instead of cash from airlines if their flights have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, the European Commission said people are entitled to cash refunds for flight cancellations, even if the airlines are pushing them to take vouchers instead.

However, the Ireland South MEP says opting for a voucher instead of a refund would help the struggling airlines.

She says: "I absolutely accept the Commission's statement that passenger rights and regulations as it stands does allow for a full refund or a voucher.

"And that is the passenger's preference but the Commission also a caveat with its statement this week that said would consumers consider the voucher as it can contribute to the long term viability of the airline and I would agree with that proposal."

Last month Ireland was one of 12 European Union (EU) countries that signed a letter petitioning the Commission to, instead, allow airlines to give time-limited vouchers during the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE

HSE insists Mater Hospital met legal requirements for Covid-19 reports

More on this topic

Covid-19 death toll in Spain falls below 100 for first time since March Covid-19 death toll in Spain falls below 100 for first time since March

Line Of Duty shutdown due to Covid-19 was a massive blow – Vicky McClureLine Of Duty shutdown due to Covid-19 was a massive blow – Vicky McClure

Author Neil Gaiman criticised over journey from New Zealand to Skye in lockdownAuthor Neil Gaiman criticised over journey from New Zealand to Skye in lockdown

Alexsander Ceferin predicts most European leagues will complete the seasonAlexsander Ceferin predicts most European leagues will complete the season


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up