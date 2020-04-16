Fine Gael MEP urges EU to tackle 'heartbreaking' rise in domestic violence amid Covid-19 crisis

Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh has described a rise in domestic violence in Europe as “heartbreaking”.

It is reported that cases increased by a third in some countries after the lockdown was put in place.

Ms Walsh, who is the Chair of the European Parliament Committee on Women’s Rights, has urged the EU and member states to offer more support to victims.

She outlined what should be done: "As parliamentarians our job is to push and keep asking the commissioning council to put better measures in place.

"Every European country needs to provide fast and safe accommodation so that if we do have victims of abuse they are able to get to safety as quickly as possible.

"Put in support structures for long after Covid-19 because it doesn't just stop after the restrictions lift."

