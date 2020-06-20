Fine Gael MEP says systemic racism is not just an American issue

MEPs in the European Parliament will vote later today on a resolution condemning the death of George Floyd.

The 46 year old African American died after a police officer kneeled on his neck during an arrest last month in the United States.

The @Europarl_EN is voting on an anti-racism resolution following the murder of George Floyd. This isn't just an American problem. Systemic racism is built into Europe's institutions & structures too. It's taken us too long but we're listening now. This ends with my generation. pic.twitter.com/SrZxixpFHz — Maria Walsh MEP (@MariaWalshEU) June 19, 2020

The vote follows debate on the matter in the European Parliament on Wednesday.

Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh said this kind of discrimination is not just an American issue.

Ms Walsh said: "We are denying ourselves the understanding if we think this is just an American problem.

"You don't have to look around the European parliament hearing people from all sides of the house to look at the fact that less than 10% of our elected officials are of colour.

"That is not a true reflection to the European Union that we live in.

"It was frustrating to me to hear in the plenary some members not seeing this as a problem within our institutions."