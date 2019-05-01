NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Fine Gael meeting in Cork suspended after disruption by protesters

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 09:26 PM

A Fine Gael meeting attended by the Taoiseach was suspended this evening after it was disrupted by protesters.

Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney are currently in Cork to hold a town hall meeting about the plebiscite for a directly elected mayor in the city.

As it began, a number of protesters from the Connolly Youth Movement interrupted to read statements about homelessness and other issues.

It is understood that there were around four people in the group.

It led to anger from local Fine Gael members and the meeting was suspended.

However, the protesters have since left and the meeting has resumed.

Earlier today, hundreds of farmers protested outside Cork city hall where the Taoiseach was chairing this week’s cabinet meeting.

IFA president Joe Healy spoke to several cabinet ministers on their way into the meeting and told him farmers are at breaking point.

READ MORE

Taoiseach keen to kickstart work on delayed Cork Event Centre

More on this topic

A Question of Taste: Lorna Moore

Cork Chamber president call for urgent event centre clarity

Plans for purpose-built housing estates for travellers in Cork amid overcrowding concerns

Specialist sex crime unit in Cork unable to start new investigations due to shortage of personnel

KEYWORDS

CorkFine Gael

More in this Section

Mandatory vaccines for children under consideration

Butcher bear-hug delays bag thief

Man dies in Carlow car crash

Gardaí investigating incident where shots were fired outside Dublin nightclub


Lifestyle

A Question of Taste: Lorna Moore

Wish List: Eight top buys of the week

What this writer wants you to know about being a teenage boy with an eating disorder

Forget snooty chauteaux in Burgundy and Bordeaux – this wine resort is a real corker

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »