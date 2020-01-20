Fine Gael launches child health policy while accusing Fianna Fáil of 'abandoning Slaintecare'

Free GP care for the under 18s and free dental care up to the age of 16 are among the carrots being offered to the electorate by Fine Gael, it was revealed as part of a major child health policy launch this afternoon.

The provision of free care for all children will be achieved over the lifetime of the next Government should Fine Gael be returned to power, health minister Simon Harris said, with children under the age of eight set to be covered from the beginning of the next school year.

Such care is typically unpopular with GPs given that younger people don’t get as sick as often or as badly as those aged over 65, meaning that surgeries spend a lot of time dealing with parents whose children are not especially ill for a nominal State payment in return.

Mr Harris said he wanted to make it “very clear to GPs who work so hard that Fine Gael will want to talk to you about how we can support you and how we can continue to put more resources in general practice”.

The minister also announced he is planning to remove all inpatient hospital charges for children aged under the age of 18, together with the provision of free dental care for the under 16s.

“I think it’s really important if you have a sick child in hospital you have enough on your plate without worrying about the costs of that child spending a night in hospital,” he said adding that the new service will be capped at €800 per annum.

The last strand of the policy announcement is to be a baby box, containing information and essentials for a newborn, for every new birth.

Mr Harris said:

I do believe that it’s right and proper that hard-working families, who do get up early in the morning, that they do have access to healthcare and they don’t have to lie awake at night wondering if they have the €60 or €70 in their back pocket to bring my child to the GP.

He said that Fine Gael’s proposals had been fully costed. Free dental care will cost €26m, with the baby box to cost €10m, and free inpatient care for all children to cost €15m per year.

He also took a number of shots at Fianna Fáil, who had launched their overarching health policy earlier this morning, saying that “from what I understand it’s unclear, unambitious, and underfunded”.

He accused Fianna Fáil health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly of “abandoning Slaintecare” with his commitment to an additional €2bn budget for health for five years, roughly half the rate at which the budget has been rising under Fine Gael.

“There is a chance Fianna Fáil could win this election,” the Minister said, in light of the Sunday Times poll released at the weekend which shows Fine Gael languishing 12 points behind their rivals.

“There’s a long way to go,” he said. “But it’s definitely motivated the troops, right across the country.”

Fine Gael is also promising to provide a further seven weeks of paid parental leave should they be returned to office.

Speaking at a press briefing in Dublin, ministers Paschal Donohoe, Regina Doherty and Joe McHugh outlined their plans, which they said would “make life easier on families”.

We will provide a further seven weeks for paid parental leave in addition to the existing two weeks parental leave introduced in 2019. This applies to each child per parent, benefitting up to 60,000 parents every year.

This will be in addition to existing maternity and paternity leave, so that by 2025 mothers can avail of 35 paid weeks and fathers 11 paid weeks,” Minister Donohoe said.

The party is also promising to extend the school hot meals programme so by the end of this year, 42,000 children will get a hot meal every day.

In Budget 2020, the Government committed to continue the roll-out of this new initiative by providing hot meals to a further 35,000 children in primary schools.

“We will continue this level of expansion over the next five-years, focusing in the first instance on providing hot meals to the most vulnerable children in our society."

It is also promising to introduce a free school books scheme for all primary schools.