Fine Gael: Free healthcare for all under 18s - if you vote for us

Fine Gael will make healthcare free for everyone under the age of 18 if they are re-elected in next month's General Election.

That is the promise being delivered with just under three weeks until the country goes to the polls as the Government has said that by 2025 healthcare will be free for teenagers.

They added that dental care will be free for under 16s and in the 2021 Budget, they will remove hospital charges for children.

“Fine Gael believes a parent should never have to choose between the health of their child and the cost of care," Simon Harris said.

“We are now taking the next steps towards universal healthcare. We will extend free GP care to all children and teenagers under the age of 18 by 2025," he added.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action & Environment, Richard Bruton said the move was to make life easier for families.

“Fine Gael understands the cost faced by families in caring for their children and we believe cost should never be a barrier to children receiving basic healthcare," he said.