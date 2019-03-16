Fine Gael extends lead over Fianna Fáil, opinion poll says

Fine Gael has extended its lead over Fianna Fáil to six points in the latest Behaviour & Attitudes poll for The Sunday Times.

The latest poll will make comfortable reading for the Taoiseach, who's currently on his St Patrick's Day visit to the US.

Fine Gael is up 1% to 31%, while its confidence and supply partner Fianna Fáil slips a point to 25%. The poll also sees a marginal recovery in satisfaction ratings for the Government (up 3% to 38%).

Leo Varadkar's personal satisfaction rating has increased, up 1% to 40%, while Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin remains unchanged at 43%.

Sinn Féin can also enjoy a one point rise to 19%, with Mary Lou McDonald's satisfaction rating unchanged at 39%.

The poll was conducted in a series of face-to-face interviews with 930 eligible Irish voters from February 28 to March 12.