Fine Gael denies 'game playing' after Social Democrats cancel meeting

Fine Gael has rejected claims of “game playing” from the Social Democrats which cancelled a scheduled meeting between the parties today.

Senior party figures, speaking to the Irish Examiner, described the decision to cancel the meeting as "silly and counterproductive".

The Social Democrats said it decided to axe the meeting after Leo Varadkar said Fine Gael was preparing to enter opposition.

“In light of Leo Varadkar’s statement yesterday evening, the Social Democrats have taken the decision to cancel today’s proposed meeting with Fine Gael. It is clear to all that FG is now engaged in a game-playing exercise and we refuse to participate in what is essentially theatrics by FG,” it said in a statement.

“While it was always the case that we were unlikely to find much common ground with FG, we intended to honour our commitment of engaging openly with all parties.

“Clearly Fine Gael’s intention is to engage in shadow-boxing for the coming weeks and we’ve no interest in participating in such a charade."

Mr Varadkar had said his party is “preparing to go into opposition” following a six-hour parliamentary party meeting.

The proposal of a grand coalition with Fianna Fáil has been met with significant resistance within Fine Gael. While some senior figures are in favour of a coalition, the majority of TDs and much of the membership of the party are understood to be against it.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael wants to “show some humility” and to recognise the result of the election and how the electorate has voted, Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said. “People voted for change,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Some political parties had made promises that “don’t reflect reality”, he added.

"The onus is now on the parties who got the most votes and the most seats to show leadership," said Mr Coveney adding that Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald wants a government of the left and "the numbers are there".

It will be difficult, but it was also difficult after the last election and Fine Gael had shown initiative at that time, he said. Irish politics is now fractured, he added, and for the first time ever there is no party with more than 25% of the vote. “The new reality is very complicated," he said.