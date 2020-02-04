Fine Gael claim all 'still to play for' despite poll slump

Fine Gael ministers have derided Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin as the “wreckers and reckless” parties in their election promises and said “all is to play for” still in the coming days.

Speaking in the wake of the latest poll which puts the party in third place, senior Fine Gael figures were scathing in their remarks about the other two parties.

Fianna Fáil were "rerunning" election promises, with the pledge for an SSIA-type housing deposit scheme, echoing the original saving plan launched on the eve of the 2002 election, outlined Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

He said their "populist" housing promises were "reckless" and a "recipe for fewer homes to be built" and could “reap havoc on the housing market”.

He was equally critical of their promised capital gains tax reductions, which were also a “sweetener” for the property sector and some owners

The minister said there were no costings for public pay increases under Fianna Fáil, that their numbers on housing were “fuzzy” while their welfare plans would see actual cuts for claimants.

Mr Donohoe said Sinn Féin's plans would create a “huge risk” to the economy and were a “conjob” to the irish people. “These plans are built on sand,” he said.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the election was “still to play for” in the coming days before polling on Saturday. He said he was speaking to thousands of voters and a lot of the electorate had still to make up their mind.

“There is a huge amount to play for in the last few days,” he said in Dublin city centre.

But he also admitted that, while Fine Gael had campaigned strong on Brexit during the campaign that voters were “punch drunk” hearing about Britain's EU exit.

Data courtesy of The Irish Times

Mr Covenehy also said there was no question about Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's leadership of Fine Gael.

Both Mr Coveney and Mr Donohoe called on voters to trust their party, especially after its management of the economy.