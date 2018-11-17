Home»ireland

Fine Gael chairman tells members to be ready for election

Saturday, November 17, 2018 - 07:59 AM

Fine Gael members have been told to be on an election footing.

A senior party member told their Ard Fheis the time for preparing for an election is over and people need to be ready.

While the prospect of an election before Christmas looks highly unlikely there are some within Fine Gael who want to go to the people.

Chairman of the Fine Gael National Executive Gerry O'Connell told his party to be ready for an election.

He said: "The dominant message that will emerge from this Ard Fheis from an organisational point of view is that whenever it is, whenever it will be, wherever it will be called, we will be ready, willing and able to defend our position as the largest party in Dáil Eireann when the next General Election is held."

Leo Varadkar at last night's Fine Gael Ard Fheis. Pic: Rollingnews


