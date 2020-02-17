Fine Gael chairman 'not ruling out going into government with Fianna Fáil'

The chairman of the Fine Gael party, Martin Heydon has said he does not rule out the possibility of his party going into government with Fianna Fáil.

“The people have spoken, the primary function of forming a government now falls to Sinn Féin,” he told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

During the election campaign Sinn Féin had “sold change”. There was now a question of how Sinn Féin would deliver their “populist promises”, he added.

“We will be a strong opposition,” he added.

Both Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil, having gained the highest percentage of the vote and most seats, have a responsibility to explore every option, he said.

Mr Heydon criticised Sinn Féin for spending “only seven hours” last week in discussions about forming a government. Fine Gael had spent 70 days in discussions with Fianna Fáil over the Confidence and Supply agreement which underpinned the last Dáil.

“They haven’t tried properly.”

He said that Fianna Fáil has a responsibility too and should be talking to other parties.

Mr Heydon said that Fine Gael is happy to discuss the possibility of forming a government with other parties, including Fianna Fáil.

I’m not ruling out going into government with Fianna Fáil.

It would be very challenging to do that, he said, acknowledging that many member of the Fine Gael party would be “very uneasy” at such a proposal.

The result of the election had been “very fragmented”, but Fine Gael were prepared to play their part. The public would not thank the political parties if there was a second election.

“The other parties have to step up to the plate.”