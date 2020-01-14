News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Fine Gael bid to avoid repeating Maria Bailey or Verona Murphy controversy with candidate pledge

Fine Gael bid to avoid repeating Maria Bailey or Verona Murphy controversy with candidate pledge
Maria Bailey
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 06:54 AM

Fine Gael general election candidates have been asked to sign a pledge to confirm that they have no skeletons in their closet that could harm the party.

It follows a number of controversies involving previous candidates including Maria Bailey and Verona Murphy.

Candidates were asked to confirm that they had no pending prosecutions or prior convictions other than minor road traffic offences.

They also pledged that they had revealed any Revenue Commissioner, Work Place Relations or Labour Court judgments made against them, according to the Irish Independent.

There is fresh speculation the Dail could be dissolved today after Leo Varadkar cancelled this morning's meeting of Fine Gael ministers and brought Cabinet forward to 9am.

The news of the cancellation of the meeting comes after Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said the Taoiseach told him he cannot guarantee all of his own TDs will continue to vote for him.

READ MORE

Leinster House disruption ahead of poll date decision

More on this topic

FG senator Maura Hopkins stands down from General Election ticketFG senator Maura Hopkins stands down from General Election ticket

'I am job hunting' - Outgoing FG Minister Jim Daly focussing on next career move'I am job hunting' - Outgoing FG Minister Jim Daly focussing on next career move

Dara Murphy breaks silence on criticism from Fine Gael over expensesDara Murphy breaks silence on criticism from Fine Gael over expenses

Dara Murphy refuses scrutiny of Dáil expensesDara Murphy refuses scrutiny of Dáil expenses


TOPIC: Fine Gael

More in this Section

Money to restore powersharing ‘may come with strings attached’, warns ministerMoney to restore powersharing ‘may come with strings attached’, warns minister

Boxer Moran leaves Independent AllianceBoxer Moran leaves Independent Alliance

McGrath: No confidence vote in health minister a 'political stunt'McGrath: No confidence vote in health minister a 'political stunt'

Almost 95% of private rentals outside of HAP limits - Simon CommunityAlmost 95% of private rentals outside of HAP limits - Simon Community


Lifestyle

Below is a join-the-dots of some of 2020’s cultural anniversaries around Europe.Slow travels: Why not harness your inner Thunberg and travel overland by train this year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »