Fine Gael believes 'all still to play for' in election as it derides 'reckless' Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin

Fine Gael ministers believe their party's message will land with voters in the final few days of the election and that, despite falling in the polls, there is still time to turn the party's campaign around.

Ministers derided Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin as the “wreckers and reckless” parties in their election promises and said they had an obligation to point out the dishonesty of others.

In the wake of the latest opinion poll which puts the party in third place, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said Fianna Fáil is "re-running" election promises, with the pledge for an SSIA-type housing deposit scheme, echoing the original saving plan launched on the eve of the 2002 election.

He said Fianna Fáil's "populist" housing promises were "reckless" and would “wreak havoc on the housing market”.

He was equally critical of its promised capital gains tax reductions, which were a “sweetener” for the property sector.

The minister said there were no costings for public pay rises under Fianna Fáil, that its numbers on housing were “fuzzy” while its welfare plans would actually amount to cuts for claimants.

Mr Donohoe said Sinn Féin's plans would create a “huge risk” to the economy and were a “con job” to the Irish people.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the election was “still to play for” in the days before polling on Saturday and a lot of the electorate had still to make up their mind.

"I would appeal to those casting their votes on Saturday to think of how far we have travelled since the days of hundreds of thousands of job losses, a property crash, an international bailout and mass emigration of our young people - breaking many businesses and families," he added.

When I look at the last nine years, I see change - real change - driven by the Irish people themselves and Fine Gael in government doing what was right for the country.

Mr Coveney said in his opinion, the word ‘change’ in the campaign has been ambushed and been used based on a falsehood with populist claims. Some parties are promising “to go wild on the state’s credit card".

But he admitted that, while Fine Gael has campaigned strong on Brexit during the election voters are “punch drunk” hearing about Britain's EU exit.

Mr Coveney said there is no question about Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's leadership of Fine Gael, despite the party now positioned in third place.

Both Mr Coveney and Mr Donohoe called on voters to trust their party, especially after its management of the economy.

They insisted that Fine Gael's message on the economy, on tax cuts, on Brexit and on stable finances would “land with voters” in the final days.

Mr Coveney said that, under Fine Gael, same-sex marriage has been introduced, divorce terms have been eased, unemployment has been reduced to an all-time low of 4% while progress is being made on rural broadband and climate change.

Both ministers warned that the only way of ensuring Sinn Féin will not be in government is to vote for Fine Gael. They also said their preference-after the election is for a rainbow government, made up of them the Greens and Labour.

Concluding, Mr Coveney warned voters they did not want their government to include Sinn Féin negotiating over Brexit in London or being a member of the European Parliament's communist party.