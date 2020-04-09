Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to finalise framework document for government tomorrow

A framework document for a new government is expected to be finalised tomorrow.

Teams from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil were due to meet today but that has been postponed.

The expected framework of a grand coalition between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil is expected to be signed off on - spelling out how a historic coalition between the two will work.

The document won't get into detailed policies - with much of the room for that having been wiped out by the Coronavirus.

Instead it will contain the broad strokes of how to rebuild the country in a post-COVID 19 world - while also outlining strategies for dealing with issues in the wider health service, housing and environmental problems.

A lot of room has been left in the document for prospective third partners to the deal to come on board.

Tomorrow it will be sent to the Greens, Labour, the Social Democrats and groupings of Independent TDs in a bid to win their support.

But some in Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are skeptical about whether it will be enough to win a third party on side.

Big divides still exist between them and those they want to join them - leaving some speculating about the possible need for a second election.

Meanwhile, there has been calls for technology to be used to allow sittings of the Dáil.

Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne has said the systems in place at the moment are quite archaic.

He said TDs should not be gathering in one place at a time of restrictions and should instead use secure video conferencing to question Ministers.

It comes after it was confirmed the use of Dublin's Convention Centre will cost at least 160,000 euro to use as a Dáil chamber for the election of a Taoiseach.