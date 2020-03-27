News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Finding nursing home beds for hospitalised elderly more difficult in Covid-19 crisis, court hears

By Mary Carolan
Friday, March 27, 2020 - 02:49 PM

A High Court judge has heard of mounting difficulties facing elderly wards of court as a result of the coronavirus crisis, including in getting places for them in nursing homes.

Ms Justice Niamh Hyland heard on Friday of difficulties accessing nursing home beds for some hospitalised individuals for reasons including nursing homes have concerns about taking individuals from a hospital environment.

She was also told, because of restrictions on hospital visits due to Covid-19, there are difficulties and delays in having capacity assessments carried out on hospitalised individuals by court appointed medical visitors.

Other difficulties outlined by David Leahy BL, for the HSE, include in obtaining updated medical evidence for wardship proceedings from doctors already under intense pressure due to the pandemic.

Mr Leahy said the HSE will undertake, where it can secure nursing home places for wards deemed fit for discharge from hospital, it will take all steps necessary to transfer them.

One of the cases before the judge concerned a woman in her late eighties who objects to her continuing detention in hospital and is trying to leave on a daily basis to go home.

The woman lives alone and has no living family and has been detained in hospital by court order for some weeks now due to concerns she lacks capacity to live independently and manage safely at home.

A particular concern is that she will not take necessary medications for several conditions and her health will deteriorate, the court heard.

The judge, who queried whether the woman might be safer at home now in light of the coronavirus crisis, put the case back for a week to see if the HSE could get updated oral evidence concerning whether home, hospital or a nursing home is the best option and whether a medical visitor might manage to assess the woman in terms of capacity.

In another case, the judge heard an elderly man was admitted to hospital earlier this month with heart failure possibly due to an underlying infection.

There were two possible diagnoses for the man, delirium or dementia, with potential impact on his capacity to make decisions concerning his welfare, counsel outlined.

The man had acted as his wife's carer, she is in the same hospital and there are concerns the man, despite his very poor state of health, might seek to discharge himself, he said.

Due to the coronavirus crisis pressures on doctors, there was no updated medical report on the man's current state of health but the evidence earlier this month was that he was at high risk if he left hospital, counsel said.

David Hickey, a solicitor appointed as guardian ad litem to represent the man's interests, said he had spoken by phone this week to a doctor who recently took over the man's care. The doctor considered there was not much change in his condition and he would need nursing home care in the long term.

There is a general difficulty in accessing nursing home places, Mr Hickey said.

The judge continued orders permitting continued hospital care of the man and adjourned the matter to April 20th

In another case, the judge heard the adult children of an elderly woman who had been cared for by one of her daughter's had all agreed on their mother being transferred to a particular nursing home during the current crisis.

