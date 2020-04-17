News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Finance Minister rules out income tax increases to help fund Covid-19 response

Finance Minister rules out income tax increases to help fund Covid-19 response
By Press Association
Friday, April 17, 2020 - 11:35 AM

The finance minister has ruled out income tax increases despite pledging to increase public spending to deal with Covid-19.

Paschal Donohoe has denied accusations a framework document drawn up by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to encourage smaller parties to join them in a coalition government “is a blank cheque”.

The document contains commitments that there will be no increases in income tax over the lifetime of the next government and promises to speed up the delivery of social and affordable housing.

Speaking to RTÉ radio, Mr Donohoe said: “I don’t accept the accusations of blank cheques within this particular document.

“It is not a programme for government.”

“We are going to be in a position when we exit Covid-19 where a very large majority of people in our country will either be facing lower incomes.

“We have 800,000 people on the live register or receiving some form of pandemic unemployment supports.

“The idea that increasing income tax or USC flies in the face of our success between 2011 and 2016 when we managed to fix the unemployment crisis.”

READ MORE

'We need to know source of infections' - Nurses make up 10%, and rising, of Covid-19 cases

“We are going to be entering a phase where we borrow more money this year and next year.

“Our ability to sustain that is due to the fact that my party and I got the country to a point where we were in surplus.

“If you look at the kind of things that can create cost and you look at what we say in the document in relation to capital expenditure.

“We want to prioritise capital expenditure which we do.

“The document says we are committed to Sláintecare and building more houses.”

“In our last budget before an election we had a budget that had no tax reductions and no social welfare increases, a budget that was without political precedent in our country.

If you look to the issues in this document compared to our general election manifesto, we were making commitments to increase social welfare and tax deductions.

“Those are absent in the document we are discussing today because we accept the reality has changed.”

“If we have a government that can last five years, it will be dominated by how we are going to deal with the holes in the economy as a consequence of Covid-19 and the economic consequences of it.”

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

READ MORE

Ahern: It will not be easy to attract parties to join FG/FF in government

More on this topic

Parcels firm DPD seeks to hire 100 more drivers as business 'goes through roof'Parcels firm DPD seeks to hire 100 more drivers as business 'goes through roof'

#StillHere: Campaign reminds those suffering sexual and domestic abuse help still available#StillHere: Campaign reminds those suffering sexual and domestic abuse help still available

Facebook adds a care reaction for people to show support for one and otherFacebook adds a care reaction for people to show support for one and other

Billy Zane shows fans snap of Leonardo DiCaprio enjoying downtime on Titanic setBilly Zane shows fans snap of Leonardo DiCaprio enjoying downtime on Titanic set


coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus