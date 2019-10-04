Finance Minister rules out borrowing €500m for rainy day fund in case of no-deal Brexit

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has decided against borrowing €500m for a rainy day fund in case money is needed to tackle the fallout from a crash out Brexit.

While Mr Donohoe confirmed he would still put €1.5bn into the rainy day fund, the decision to hold back a further injection of funds will make available a financial buffer if there is a disorderly Brexit.

Details will be included in a white paper which will be published at midnight tonight and which will set out the financial health of public funds ahead of next Tuesday's Budget.

Speaking at his department this afternoon, Mr Donohoe explained: “There is a real and material risk of a no-deal Brexit occurring as we move towards the end of this year and into early next year. What we have done is put together a budget on the basis of that risk actually occurring.

“The key theme of the budget that will be announced next week will be how the country will respond back to a no-deal Brexit if it occurs. So we will be outlining next Tuesday the different supports that will be available for our economy to respond back, how we would make those supports available and how we would deal with further risks that a no-deal Brexit would pose to our economy."

Outlining the decision to cut short the rainy day fund, he added: “The reason for that is if we find ourselves dealing with a no-deal Brexit next year and we are moving into a deficit in order to deal with that, if I look to make a further deposit into the rainy day fund of €500m, I'l have to borrow to do that.”

Next Tuesday's Budget for 2020 will in essence be a no-deal Brexit plan, including contingency options as well as what Mr Donohoe said would be “opportunities”.

“We will set up the rainy day fund, we will have a deposit in there of €1.5bn but at this point and time, I'm not planning to borrow and make a further deposit until I am clear of where we stand with the great risk that is Brexit.”

Elsewhere, bailout funds to plug overspending in departments amounting to some €450m, most of which is in health, have been agreed by government.

The Budget White Paper will show that supplementaries for a number of departments will be factored into spending for the remainder of this year.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe made the announcement as he also confirmed that part of the supplementary funds would cover the Christmas bonus for social welfare claimants this year.

He said the €450m agreed, which is expected to cover overspending in health, justice, education and social protection, was after supplementaries last year amounted to a €1bn.

Mr Donohoe added: “We have delivered a significantly different performance on supplements, but it is an issue that I am going to continue to make progress on as we through this year and into next year.”