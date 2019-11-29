News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Finance Minister: Ireland may have to prepare for lower corporation tax income

Finance Minister: Ireland may have to prepare for lower corporation tax income
Paschal Donohoe
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Friday, November 29, 2019 - 03:27 PM

Ireland will have to prepare for a fall in lucrative corporation taxes in the coming years, the Finance Minister has admitted.

It comes as the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) warned that up to €6bn, or 60% of the corporation tax take may be "temporary" which leaves this country extremely exposed financially.

In its latest Fiscal Assessment Report, IFAC was critical of the fact that the Government is now relying on this uncertain and volatile tax source to plug spending overruns.

But Paschal Donohoe has defended the Government's position claiming that this risk can be handled through increasing budget surpluses which his Department has already started to do.

"What I expect to see happen is our corporation tax will go up again next year," he said.

"Shortly after that I expect it to stabilise and after that I expect it to begin to decline.

So I am clear that we will get to a point, maybe in the next number of years in the next Dáil where we will see corporation tax come down.

Asked what level of drop in corporation tax is expected, Mr Donohoe said: "At this point in time it's difficult to say."

He added: "I think we will become clearer on that by the end of 2020 for two reasons.

"(Firstly) by the end of next year we will be clear on what's happening on international taxation and what the very big countries in the world are looking to do.

READ MORE

Joshua Allen is released from jail to enter drug rehab

"Secondly we will have a better understanding around those very big companies that have been exceptionally profitable in recent years.

"It should become clearer by the end of next year what their likely performance will be in the coming years.

"This is why we need to start increasing our surpluses now. If we do that we can deal with much of that risk," Mr Donohoe told Newstalk Breakfast.

Around half of the total corporate tax take comes from just 10 companies, understood to include multi-national tech firms Google, Apple and Mircosoft.

“This, together with potential changes in the international tax environment, leaves government revenue particularly exposed to shocks," Ifac said in their report.

The Minister said his Department recently published a paper which explains "many, though not all" of the drivers behind the significant increases in corporation tax in recent years.

"So I am quite clear on what is driving much of the growth."

READ MORE

'They just caught me and pulled me away': Limerick hurling fan tells of NY arrest trauma

More on this topic

Taioseach plays down budgetary watchdog's concerns over government's reliance on corporation taxesTaioseach plays down budgetary watchdog's concerns over government's reliance on corporation taxes

Tech giants’ taxation must change, says FranceTech giants’ taxation must change, says France

Exchequer takes in first of corporate tax windfallsExchequer takes in first of corporate tax windfalls

Ireland the biggest corporate tax haven in the world, report findsIreland the biggest corporate tax haven in the world, report finds


TOPIC: Corporation Tax

More in this Section

'Ashamed ' manslaughter accused told gardaí he was acting in self-defence, trial hears'Ashamed ' manslaughter accused told gardaí he was acting in self-defence, trial hears

Pearse Station piano sent for repairs after it is vandalisedPearse Station piano sent for repairs after it is vandalised

€100,000 of cocaine and cannabis seized in Tipperary with two arrested€100,000 of cocaine and cannabis seized in Tipperary with two arrested

Court dismisses man's murder appeal on grounds of alcoholism, but admits issue may need to be exploredCourt dismisses man's murder appeal on grounds of alcoholism, but admits issue may need to be explored


Lifestyle

Bjork's magnificent show in Dublin was a mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical, writes Ed Power .Bjork brings mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical to Dublin

Switch off your blue-lit screen and dive into the sea for an uplifting ‘blue mind’ experience, says Siobhán Cronin.Dive in: How wild swimming became Siobhán Cronin's new religion

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »