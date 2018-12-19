Finance Minister claims Brexit challenge does not allow him to give in to nurses' pay claims

The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said he will not be giving in to nurses' pay claims.

Both the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and the Psychiatric Nurses Association will take industrial action next month over pay and staff shortages in Irish hospitals.

Up to 40,000 members of the INMO are to engage in 24-hour work stoppages to highlight their anger over pay for nurses.

Minister Donohoe said their pay claims would amount to €400m and would set a precedent for the rest of the public sector.

He said with the difficulties around Brexit, he is not going to change his mind: "At a time in which we will be dealing with the different challenges that our national finances could face as a result of Brexit taking place next year, it's more important than ever that we are careful with our public service wage policy."