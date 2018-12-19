NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Finance Minister claims Brexit challenge does not allow him to give in to nurses' pay claims

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 12:16 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said he will not be giving in to nurses' pay claims.

Both the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and the Psychiatric Nurses Association will take industrial action next month over pay and staff shortages in Irish hospitals.

Up to 40,000 members of the INMO are to engage in 24-hour work stoppages to highlight their anger over pay for nurses.

Minister Donohoe said their pay claims would amount to €400m and would set a precedent for the rest of the public sector.

READ MORE: Sinn Féin: Minister has time to address nurses' grievances before strikes

He said with the difficulties around Brexit, he is not going to change his mind: "At a time in which we will be dealing with the different challenges that our national finances could face as a result of Brexit taking place next year, it's more important than ever that we are careful with our public service wage policy."


KEYWORDS

Nurseshealthindustrial action

Related Articles

Sinn Féin: Minister has time to address nurses' grievances before strikes

Nurses disappointed at lack of proposals to avoid strike

Health Minister open to meeting nurses to avert industrial action

More in this Section

Gardaí arrest 11 in West Cork 'Day of Action'

Man accused of sexual assault allowed to spend Christmas near alleged victim despite breaching earlier bail conditions

Ireland looking outwards despite Brexit, says Varadkar

Men get life for murder of 'loving father' in Dublin who was found with 20 stab wounds


Lifestyle

Why Brussels sprouts are for life, not just for Christmas

Emily Blunt says having children can affect your confidence: Is she right?

Things you only know if you’re in charge of cooking on Christmas Day

Struggling to sleep? 6 ways to relieve insomnia naturally

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 15, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »