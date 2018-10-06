‘Finance empty nesters to downsize’, recommends architect institute report

Empty nesters should be financially incentivised to downsize their home to help ease the housing crisis.

That is according to a new report from the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) which contains a number of recommendations on designing homes for Ireland’s ageing population.

The recommendation comes as the Independent Alliance has called for a “granny flat grant” of up to €15,000 for homeowners who want to convert their homes into two units.

One-quarter of the Irish population is projected to be aged over 65 years by 2050. The RIAI pointed to 2016 Census figures which show there are already a large number of homes which are being used “sub-optimally”.

These homes are most frequently occupied by ‘empty nesters’ who continue to reside in large family homes after their children have moved out.

It contrasted this situation with the increasing number of couples who are struggling to find accommodation with enough rooms to house their families.

The ‘persons per room ratio’ is commonly used to measure the level of crowding within households. At present, under 10% of the population lives in homes with more people than rooms, while many others struggle to find homes large enough for their growing families, said the RIAI.

RIAI CEO Kathryn Meghen said it was key that older people were offered alternatives to living in large and, largely empty, family homes.

“People deserve choice when it comes to the most appropriate housing for them. With the ongoing pressures on housing supply, it’s essential that we examine new ways of freeing up larger family homes and delivering purpose-built apartments and houses for older people, either in specially-designed developments or within housing developments,” said Ms Meghen.

“We need to provide additional housing which is close to transport, shops, and community facilities in our existing towns and villages, which will provide choice for those who want to move to smaller homes but within their community.”

The RIAI report makes a number of recommendations.

These include identifying and acquiring appropriate housing and development sites for purchase by or lease to older people and supporting those who wish to downsize with financial solutions, such as short-term bridging finance options and tax measures.

Other recommendations include increasing density in existing towns and villages and investing further in public transport between urban areas.

The RIAI has also called for a commitment to delivering a sustained housing supply which is specifically designed with older occupants in mind.

RIAI president David Browne said the housing options offered to prospective homeowners in Ireland are too prescriptive.

“When it comes to residential planning, it is often said that we don’t just decide where people should live, we decide how they should live by building very prescriptive housing options,” he said.

“We should be able to offer people housing solutions that suit their lifestyle and there should be flexibility built into the system to reflect people’s changing housing needs as they age and move through various life cycles.”