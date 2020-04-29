News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Final decision on American football game to be held in Dublin due in June

The game is due to take place in the Aviva Stadium.
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 03:44 PM

The organisers of a college football game scheduled to take place in Dublin in August say a decision on whether the event goes ahead is expected in June.

The 2020 College Football Classic: Navy vs Notre Dame is currently scheduled to go ahead in the Aviva Stadium on August 29, with 35,000 people expected to travel from the United States to attend the tie.

The match does not fall foul of the government's recent ban on gatherings of more than 5,000 people as this ban applies to the granting of licences for outdoor events. As the college football game is a sporting tie taking place in a sporting arena, no licence is required.

But, in a statement, event organisers say they are "working closely with their Irish and American partners, including the Irish government, the US Naval Academy, the University of Notre Dame and the governing bodies of college sports" to monitor the situation regarding the Covid-19 outbreak.

College football authorities are currently finalising solutions on how to manage the impact of the pandemic on the college football season, including the match in Dublin.

"Public Health and safety advice will remain paramount, so during this crucial time event organisers of the College Football Classic Series have asked for support to allow the universities and the NCAA to finalise their recommendations with an expected announcement in mid-June," organisers said in a statement.

"At that time, the event organisers will in turn be in a position to update on the specifics of the Navy vs. Notre Dame scheduled for 29 August 2020 at the Aviva Stadium.

"The five-game series is estimated to bring an economic boost of €250 million to Ireland over the coming years and event organisers are confident they, together with their partners and stakeholders, can ensure the future of the series over the coming years."

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council said government advice in the coming months "will dictate whether this game can go ahead".

