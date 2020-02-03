News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Final appeal issued as €29k EuroMillions prize remains unclaimed

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 03, 2020 - 01:07 PM

The National Lottery has issued a final appeal to Lotto players in Dublin to urgently check their EuroMillions tickets as a prize of over €29,000 from November remains unclaimed.

The winning Quick Pick ticket which earned the person €29,031 was sold at the Lidl Store on Main Street in Dundrum town centre on Saturday, November 2.

The claim deadline for this prize is close of business today.

The winning EuroMillions numbers for the draw on Tuesday November 5 were: 09, 14, 25, 33, 48 and the Lucky Stars: 02, 12

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

“Each and every week there are on average 100,000 winners in Ireland in our EuroMillions draws," said a National Lottery spokesperson.

"With so many winners, it is very important to check your tickets after each and every draw. We are reminding all of our players to check their tickets, particularly anybody who may have bought a ticket at the Lidl store in Dundrum in November,” they said.

TOPIC: Lotto

