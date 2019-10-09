Filet sent to DPP over attack on grandfather Paddy Hansard outside home two months ago.

A file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to an unprovoked attack on a great grandfather outside his home almost two months ago.

Paddy Hansard (73) suffered serious head injuries and broken bones in his neck due to an attack which took place outside his home at approximately 2.30am on August 17 at Courtney Place flat complex in Ballybough, Dublin. Mr Hansard, a retired scaffolder, was on his way home from a night out which he spent in the Clonliffe House pub.

The highly respected family man, who has five adult children, along with four brothers and 11 sisters, was rushed to the nearby Mater Hospital by emergency services, where he remained in a critical condition for several weeks in ICU.

He suffered three bleeds to his brain and broken bones in his neck which have left him with a permanent significant brain injury.

Mr Hansard is now in a High Dependency Ward where, it is understood, he will remain for several months.

A man in his 50s was arrested just hours after the attack, and was questioned for a time by gardaí based in Mountjoy. He was subsequently released without charge.

In a statement gardai said: “A file has been prepared and sent to the DPP.

Investigations are ongoing. Gardaí continue ask for anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.”

The attack also featured on RTÉ’s Crimecall in a bid to garner fresh information and new leads. It is understood that several lines of inquiry are now being followed by officers as a result of the programme which was aired on September 23.

READ MORE Budget 2020 betrays the vulnerable as many left further behind - Social Justice Ireland

Mr Hansard’s brother Paul added:

“Paddy’s condition has not altered much. The bleed on his brain is still there and we along with the doctors are hoping that will become smaller. He is now saying the odd few words.

“We would also appeal to anyone with information that they haven’t shared yet with the gardai because of being afraid to do so to make contact with them.”

Paul Hansard holds up a pictureof his brother, Paddy

Mr Hansard his future care and medical needs are a huge concern. “Everything with regard to his future care is still all up in the air. We don’t know what way or where he will end up in terms of rehabilitation or step-down facilities.

“We have set-up a fundraising campaign for him on gofundme.com which has raised up to €8,000 which will be solely used for his medical needs as they arise. But we still have a long way to go to reach our €50,000 goal.

“The Clonliffe House will be hosting a fundraiser night for Paddy next month with all donations going towards his medical costs. They will be treated with the upmost respect and dealt with in confidence. What has happened has taken its toll on the entire family and will do for some time.”

Donations can be made here

Pamela Farrell, of Clonliffe House pub, who is organising the fundraiser said they will anything they can to help Mr Hansard.

“Paddy is a gentleman and we are just devastated over what happened to him. We will do everything possible to help with fundraising so that his future medical needs can be looked after,” said Ms Farrell.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Mountjoy Station. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01-6668601, the Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any Garda station.