Files sent to DPP over naming of Ana Kriegel’s killers

At least 10 files have been sent to the director of public prosecutions (DDP) by the gardaí after people allegedly identified Ana Kriegel’s murderers on social media.

The next step is for the DPP to examine the files to see if charges can be brought against the individuals who may have broken a court order.

A garda spokesman confirmed to the Irish Examiner that files had been submitted to the prosecutor’s office.

“A number of files have been submitted to the DPP awaiting directions. Gardaí stress that the court order preventing persons from naming Boy A and Boy B are still in place,” the spokesman said.

There is speculation that gardaí will prepare more files on other individuals who allegedly broke the court order that sought to prevent people naming the murderers on social media.

A Garda spokesman said that “investigations are ongoing”.

A spokeswoman for the DPP said the office would not be commenting on the matter. The maximum penalty, if a charge is taken and a successful conviction arises, is approximately a three-year sentence.

Sentencing of the two boys has not yet taken place, and is due to happen on October 29, therefore a court order remains in place preventing them being named online.

There is currently an injunction ordering social media firms Facebook and Twitter to remove any photographs or other material identifying Boy A and Boy B. This will also remain in place until November 22, almost a month after their sentencing. Both social media companies are actively consenting to the court order and monitoring the situation on their platforms. The injunction was originally imposed on June 20, after lawyers for the DPP told the court that photographs of the boys, identifying them, had been circulated by social media users.

While Boy A and Boy B were convicted on June 18 of murdering Ana Kriegel at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan, Co Dublin on May 14 last year, it is an offence to identify the boys under the Children Act as they are both 14-years-old. It is also an offence due to the order made by the trial judge Mr Justice Paul McDermott.

In a brief hearing at the end of July, Brendan Grehan senior counsel on behalf of the DPP said that the online identification had stabilised. However, he said the DPP still had a real concern that issues “could flare up” again when it came to sentencing.

Social media vigilantism has already led to an innocent boy being incorrectly identified online as either Boy A or Boy B.

A journalist was also fined €2,500 in court after he named one of the boys convicted of Ana’s murder during a live radio broadcast on Cork’s Red FM. The radio station was fined €10,000.