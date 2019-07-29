File on Cork vigilante ‘sting’ being prepared for the DPP

Gardaí are preparing a file for the DPP after they arrested a man in Cork who was confronted by a vigilante group that claims to catch sexual predators.

This was the second vigilante “sting operation” of its kind in the city in recent weeks. A file is also being prepared for the DPP for the first incident.

However, senior gardaí have warned that the tactics employed by vigilante groups make it more difficult to secure convictions.

Supt Mick Comyns said:

“Gardaí are given the powers, and the skills, to detect and investigate crimes. The people behind these kinds of activities are possibly going a few steps too far, by approaching individuals in this fashion, and by posting material online later. It makes it more difficult to secure prosecution and conviction.”

The vigilante group, the CPA, had set up a fake online profile of a 14-year-old girl and confronted a man at a cafe in Bishopstown on Friday. They alleged he had engaged in online chat, including sexually explicit references, with someone posing as the girl and that he had arranged to meet her. He was confronted by a female CPA member who was assisted by two CPA “security staff”. She accused him of planning a sexual encounter with an underage girl and said the CPA had transcripts of his online activity.

The 25-minute exchange in the cafe, which was recorded on a phone and posted online later, ends as gardaí arrive.

The man was arrested and taken to Togher Garda Station, where he was detained for several hours, under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. He was released later without charge. Gardaí have been handed documentation, which now forms part of their investigation.

In a statement last February, An Garda Siochána expressed concern about this kind of confrontation, which they said has the potential for violence. “There are also concerns over the legality of the actions of such groups operating in Ireland,” it said.

“The manner in which they operate, and how they interact with their chosen targets, prior to and during arranged meetings, has the potential to affect future criminal proceedings.”

They urged anyone with information relating to the potential sexual exploitation of children to report it immediately to gardaí, where it will be handled by “professional investigators.”