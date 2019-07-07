Figures show more than 100 people drowned in Ireland last year

Water Safety Ireland has released figures showing that 103 people drowned in Ireland last year.

The figure is less than 2017, when 109 people drowned.

A further 11 Irish citizens drowned abroad in 2018.

The majority of drownings occurred in Leinster.

Spokesperson Roger Sweeney said the figure is the lowest it has been in 80 years.

"But we still average five drownings every fortnight which makes drowning a significant public health issue. When we look at the causes behind the figures, we see some steps that people can take to minimise risk to themselves and family."

Water Safety Ireland advised of ways to help protect yourself when in the water:

1. Swim at lifguarded waterways listed on their website

2.Swim within your depth, and stay within your depth.

3. Escape a rip current by swimming parallel to the shore instead of swimming against it.

4. Never use inflatable toys in open water.

5. Wear a lifejacket when boating or fishing from shore.

6. Supervise children at all times near water.