Figures show how 'lack of staff' is impacting on ambulance turnaround times, say FF

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, November 24, 2019 - 09:20 PM

Fianna Fáil is calling for action to address the deterioration in ambulance turnaround times over the past two years.

The party's health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly TD has said a lack of staff is to blame.

Ambulance turnaround times measure the time from ambulance arrival at a hospital to when the crew is ready to accept another call.

New figures received by Deputy Donnelly show that the HIQA 20-minute target was only met in 15.9% of cases nationwide while the HSE 30-minute target was achieved in 37.1% of cases.

In Kerry, just 1.7% of ambulances managed the 20-minute turnaround. Another five hospitals nationwide failed to achieve the 5% level.

Deputy Donnelly claims the main reason for the delay is because emergency departments are too busy with too few staff to process a patient coming in by ambulance.

