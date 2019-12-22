News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Figures show Dublin has 4,663 short-term lets, but only 13 landlords have applied for permission

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 22, 2019 - 03:40 PM

More than 4,600 properties are currently listed for short-term lets in Dublin City centre.

However, figures released to Sinn Féin have shown just 13 landlords have applied for planning permission to do so.

Dublin City Council has opened 176 investigations into short-term lets, sent 15 enforcement notices, and begun one prosecution.

Some 238 homeowners told the council they were letting out part of their own home and got an exemption.

New rules were introduced back in July in an effort to tackle a shortage in housing supply in Dublin.

Owners letting out properties on a short-term basis on sites like AirBnB have to apply for planning permission.

There were concerns that professional landlords were withdrawing properties from the long-term market in favour of a more lucrative short-term let.

Short-term lettings are now only to be allowed where a house is a person’s primary residence inside designated Rent Pressure Zones.

The property can only be let out for 90 days per year and for fewer than 14 days at any one time.

People caught breaking the new rules face a maximum fine of €5,000 or six months in prison.

Data released by the Inside Airbnb website last week shows that there are 4,663 entire homes or apartments for let in Dublin City centre.

