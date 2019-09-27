News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Figures show doubling of rape cases in decade

Noeline Blackwell
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 07:31 AM

The number of prosecutions for rape or sexual assault has more than doubled over the past 10 years.

In 2009, 146 cases were directed for prosecution, rising to 298 last year.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, the DPP has directed 233 cases for prosecution this year.

Noeline Blackwell, the chief executive of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, said the increase in prosecutions is positive.

Ms Blackwell said: "The rise is certainly welcome, it is still rising from a very small base. Maybe seven or eight years ago there were less than 60 cases being taken for rape, in recent years that's more like 100.

"That's not a huge increase and it certainly doesn't represent the level where people are telling us they are suffering rape and sexual abuse and it doesn't reflect what people are telling the guards."

Rape laws

