Figures show Cork to Limerick road ‘very dangerous’, TD says

Cork East Labour TD Sean Sherlock
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, October 11, 2019 - 04:40 AM

Ambulances are called to accidents on the Cork-Limerick road roughly once every week on average, according to HSE figures.

The revelation has prompted one local TD to warn that “the loss of life or limb is a real risk” on the road linking the two cities, which is due to be upgraded to a motorway.

The National Ambulance Service confirmed that, as of October 1, it had received 36 calls about accidents on the N20 and M20 roads this year.

The figures were released to Cork East Labour TD Sean Sherlock, who had submitted a parliamentary question to health minister Simon Harris.

Mr Sherlock said the figures are further proof of the importance of the M20 project.

“This number of collisions is worrying. This is now a very dangerous road,” Mr Sherlock said.

“The loss of life or limb is a real risk and the number of ambulance callouts proves this.

It all points to the need to ensure that the M20 Cork to Limerick motorway continues to be prioritised to get the project started.

The €15m contract for the design stage of the M20 was awarded earlier this year.

A spokesperson for Transport Infrastructure Ireland said that this stage has been under way for six months now.

The design stage is expected to take a further 18 months until it is complete, after which it will undergo an environmental impact assessment prior to seeking planning approval.

The TII said the design stage takes two years as it is obliged, under public spending codes, to consider all options for the best route for the motorway.

It hopes to have a proposed route and design before An Bord Pleanála by 2023.

However, while the Government’s National Development Plan has stated an estimated completion date of 2027 for the project, this would be a best-case scenario.

Potential objections at the planning stage, judicial reviews, or other complications would further delay the project.

