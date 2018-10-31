Home»Breaking News»ireland

Figures show 'challenge' of getting mortgage approval as numbers drop

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - 07:01 AM

New figures show a significant drop in mortgage approvals.

The number of home loans granted by banks in September fell by more than 8.5%, but year-on-year it is up by 4.5%.

It is thought the Central Bank's mortgage regulations are making it more difficult for first-time buyers to get approval.

Felix O'Regan, spokesperson for the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland, said: "What it points to is the challenge that the rules provide to individual purchasers as they try to get onto the property ladder.

"It also reaffirms the framework of prudent lending that lenders have to adhere to and want to adhere to."


KEYWORDS

MortgageIreland

More in this Section

Deadline for informing parents of what is happening on school structural issues pushed back

Laois woman leaves €30m to five charities in her will - including €6m for Irish Cancer Society

Peers divided over bid to extend human rights protections to Northern Ireland

Man who was stealing from poor box kicked 80-year-old in groin when challenged, court hears


Breaking Stories

Russian master returns Leeside for the production of 'The Nutcracker'

Game Tech: Redemption in harsh wild west

Spooky news: Six ghosts to make the headlines

Bradley Cooper’s hairy chest revival is mane attraction of A Star is Born

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 27, 2018

    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 40
    • 45
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »