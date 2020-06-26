News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Figures reveal nearly 14,000 people have been out of work for over a decade

Figures reveal nearly 14,000 people have been out of work for over a decade
More than 134,000 people are getting the Jobseeker's payment with nearly 32,200 getting it for at least the past six years and 13,940 for over 10 years. File Photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 07:13 AM

Almost 14,000 people have been receiving Jobseeker's Allowance for at least the past 10 years.

According to new figures, almost a third of them are in Dublin.

The Department of Social Protection pays a maximum of €203 a week to people under the Jobseeker's Allowance Scheme.

More than 134,000 people are getting the payment with nearly 32,200 getting it for at least the past six years and 13,940 for over 10 years.

Fianna Fáil's social protection spokesman, Willie O'Dea, said the Government has not put enough emphasis on the long-term unemployed.

He said: "Even if they require training, even to go into a class, they would need confidence-building, they wouldn't have the confidence.

READ MORE

Carlow boy dies in hospital after collision with jeep while cycling

"A lot of the long-term unemployed would have other issues like homelessness, addiction, mental health, etc. You would really need a multi-disciplined approach, I think, and a special focus on the long-term unemployed."

Of those on the payment for at least a decade, just over 4,000 are in Dublin.

Almost a thousand are in Cork and 872 are in Donegal.

jobseekersunemploymentdole

More in this Section

New review of FAI sent to gardaíNew review of FAI sent to gardaí

Ireland on par with Saudi Arabia and Romania for human trafficking, new report saysIreland on par with Saudi Arabia and Romania for human trafficking, new report says

Tayto Park gets approval for two new steel rollercoastersTayto Park gets approval for two new steel rollercoasters

Retired air workers pension scheme challenge rejected by High Court Retired air workers pension scheme challenge rejected by High Court


Lifestyle

MUSIC NEWS: It’s 50 years since Queen were formed and the British band are to be honoured with a series of 13 stamps from the Royal Mail. Pictures of band members and album covers will adorn the stamps which to on sale on July 8.Scene and Heard: Entertainment news making headlines this week

Life during lockdown has been as busy as ever for Ireland’s animators as they service broadcasters, film companies, and advertising, writes Esther McCarthyLockdown hasn't slowed Ireland's animation nation

Survive summer in one-piece.Trend of the Week – In the Swim

This is an extract from a memoir written by two of Ireland’s most respected doctors, Dr Kate McGarry and Dr Finbar Lennon, with an introduction from Finbar. They were married for over 40 years. Dr Kate McGarry was President of the Irish Heart Foundation in 2015 and was a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians for thirty-two years. Finbar took over the writing of her memoir when Kate’s health failed and she sadly passed away.Til death do us part: When a doctor becomes a patient and writes about it

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »