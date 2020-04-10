Figures reveal five Dublin hospitals have most Covid-19 patients

There are more than 850 patients with Covid-19 in the country's hospitals.

The number of people suspected of having the virus and awaiting results is 476, according to new Health Service Executive figures.

It comes as 28 more deaths related to the virus were announced last night by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), bringing the total number of deaths to 263.

There were also 500 new confirmed cases of the virus announced last night, bringing the total to 6,574.

The report, which covers up to Wednesday afternoon, shows that the nation's hospitals have 858 patients with coronavirus and five Dublin hospitals hold the most infected patients.

They are: Beaumont Hospital - 132 patients,

St James's - 95

The Mater - 84

St Vincent’s University Hospital - 74,

Connolly Hospital - 58

Next is Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda and Cavan General who both have 34 each.

According to RTE, the hospitals with most patients waiting for test results are Limerick University Hospital which has 52 patients, St Vincent's University Hospital with 43, The Mater with 39 and Mayo University Hospital, which has 37 patients waiting.

The country's hospitals have 146 Covid-19 patients in critical care units and another 21 suspected cases there on Wednesday.

St James’s had the most with 19 Covid-19 patients in critical care, followed by Beaumont Hospital on 16 and the Mater with 15.

The figures also show that there are 133 critical care beds vacant in public hospitals and in some private hospitals.

